Some in Utah again have the chance to see some storms

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Wednesday!

After an active Tuesday with widespread storms in Central and Southern Utah, we get another day with scattered thunderstorm activity in the southern half of the state.

A surge of monsoon moisture continues to push north, and we have the chance of seeing storms with the potential for heavy rain yet again.

Flash flood potential remains high and is categorized as “probable” at all of our national parks today.

Daytime highs will still be hot throughout the state, but the Wasatch Front will cool a few degrees with temperatures expected in the upper 90s.

Additional cloud cover and storms will keep temperatures closer to average in the southern and central parts of Utah, with mid-90s along the I-15 corridor, near Lake Powell, the Four Corners, and only a high of 101 in St. George.

Our weakening ridge of high pressure allows for additional moisture to push into the state, and much like Tuesday, a small weather disturbance will allow for some organized storms in the afternoon and evening.

It’s definitely the time to stay weather aware!

Be sure to get updates and the latest warnings with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!