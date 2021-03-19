Soggy start to Spring as rain and snow impact the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4) – After a warm and windy last day of Winter with temps hitting 71 in Salt Lake and 72 in St. George, a drastic weather change will kick off Spring.

Spring officially starts at 3:37 AM in Utah, and that’s about the time a robust cold front will be pushing into the Northwest corner of the state. Our next storm system will bring wet weather and impacts to your weekend in Northern and Central Utah.

The storm will bring valley rain and mountain snow Saturday morning and will keep conditions soggy throughout the day. Valley rain is expected to total between a quarter and half an inch along the Wasatch Front, with mixed precipitation expected on the benches and wet snow accumulating on grassy areas and areas above 6,000 feet expecting accumulation of snow.

The storm will also greatly impact temperatures ushering in about a 20-degree drop in Salt Lake City, and below-average daytime highs expected into early next week. Southern Utah will be mild and breezy Saturday, but experience about a ten-degree drop on Sunday.

There’s a slight chance of lake enhancement Saturday night into Sunday morning for Salt Lake and Tooele county. Snow could hamper travel Sunday, so just a heads up in areas South and East of the Great Salt Lake. The low-pressure system will slowly exit the state Sunday but expect wrap around moisture to keep scattered rain and snow showers in Northern and Central Utah.

Temperatures will be chilly on Sunday as the system clears.

The National Weather Service has issued a “Winter Weather Advisory” for the Wasatch and Western Uinta Mountains that goes into effect at 6 a.m. and will remain in effect until 9 p.m. Snow accumulations between 5-10 inches are expected in these areas with higher totals expected in the Cottonwoods.

The cold front is expected to wash out late Saturday, but in areas south of it winds will remain gusty. Parts of Eastern Utah, near Lake Powell, and portions of the south will see wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour. A “Wind Advisory” has been issued for these areas so use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Lake Powell boaters should plan on increasing wave heights.

For more on storm developments, you can stay informed on the latest information and pinpoint weather forecast both on-air and online at ABC4.com/weather.