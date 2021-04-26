Soggy setup leads to record rainfall

Utah started off the work week with plenty of wet and soggy weather as a spring storm brought in plenty of valley rain and mountain snow. After the day was completed, Utah ended up with a record-setting day for precipitation at the Salt Lake City Airport. The reported 0.8″ of rain beat the previous record of 0.79″ set back in 2012. But how does that compare to last year and where do we stand compared to our normal value for the month?

In total, after today the airport has recorded 1.79″ of rain so far this month which puts us at 0.08″ over our normal for the month of April. This is great as Utah has been slightly wetter than usual, which is extremely beneficial in regards to current drought conditions. This precipitation should help lessen our drought conditions this week, but how much will be the question once the new drought report is released on Thursday.

Compared to last year, Utah received well over six times the amount of precipitation as we did in April 2020. With spring being Utah’s wettest season, the lack of precipitation last year sent us spiraling into the drought we are currently in.

The rain Utah received today was great to wrap up the last few days in April, but we still have a long way to go to make up for Utah’s lack of rain and snow last year. The unfortunate part is that we continue to move along into the summer months where rain will not be as plentiful and the heat will make it tough for any moisture to stick around.