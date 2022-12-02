SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! After extremely gusty winds Thursday, a robust cold front will track into Utah overnight delivering a wintry punch to much of the state. Due to accumulating snow, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Wasatch Front, Central and Southern Utah valleys as well as mountains in Northern, Central and Southern Utah.

The Winter Storm Warning went into effect at 11 pm Thursday night and will hold on until 11 am Friday morning. This warning means that heavy snow is expected. A band of moderate to heavy snow will push north to south through northern Utah in the early morning hours Friday, generally from 2 am to 5 am for most locations.

This band of heavy snowfall will last 1-2 hours in most locations, with the potential to last through 7 am at much lower snowfall rates. The window for central and southern Utah to see heavy snow is between 3 am and 9 am, and this does include road snow over I-15.

The front will move into Utah around 9 pm, and as it sweeps through the state tonight, Northern Utah will see rain/snow showers initially with mountain snowfall. This system taps into subtropical moisture and is expected to pack a decent punch in the mountain areas.

Snow levels will drop to the valley floor around midnight into Friday morning and accumulating snow is expected. The snowfall forecast calls for 2-5″ in the northern valleys, 4-8″ on the benches, 6-12″ for the Wasatch Back and mountain valleys while most central and southern mountain locations will see between 6-12″. The Cottonwoods and Northern mountains are expected to pick up between 12-18″ through Friday afternoon.

With snow expected overnight, the Friday morning commute will likely bring several challenges. Drivers should expect winter driving conditions and know that strong winds with the front are likely to also cause areas of blowing and drifting of snow. Visibility could be limited at times and road snow and slush will create slick driving conditions. By this afternoon, the storm and wet weather will be gone but cold air will be left behind. Daytime highs will drop to the upper 30s and low 40s to start the weekend.

We will also stay unsettled heading into Saturday with the chance of some mountain snow in the south and central part of the state. We have another storm that wants to move through the state Sunday into Monday, but the details are still not solid. Stay tuned!

