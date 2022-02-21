Snowy President’s Day with more snow on the way

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy President’s Day, Utah!

After a warm weekend, winter has made a full return to the Beehive State. A cold front has brought snow and colder temperatures. For the second half of the day, most of the snow will be in either our mountains or generally between I-80 & Cedar City which encompasses a lot of the I-15 corridor. Winter Weather Advisories are currently in effect and run through 11 AM for areas in southern Utah and run through 5AM Tuesday for central and northern Utah. Temperatures will run below average in Northern Utah with daytime highs only climbing to the mid 30s along the Wasatch Front.

Since the front has taken longer to get to southern Utah highs will be in the 40s and 50s down south, but it will be turning much colder tonight. Not only will it be colder with the snow, but it will be windy across the state, especially from Hanksville down to Lake Powell and Kanab where a Wind Advisory is also in effect until 11 PM tonight. Gusts could reach over 50 mph. Dangerous crosswinds, blowing dust, and power outages will be possible.

Overview of current weather alerts: https://www.abc4.com/news/winter-returns-to-utah-advisories-and-watches-in-full-effect/

Today’s cold front will be one of a couple of winter storms to bring us wet weather weather the next few days. The second arrives tomorrow with the best chance concentrated in central and southern Utah where a winter storm watch will go into effect and a winter storm warning will go into effect for the Abajo’s. Within the watch, along the I-15 corridor 5-10″ of snow will be possible while the central and southern mountains could pick up 1-2 feet of snow! This will also come with 35 mph winds so blowing so could also be an issue. If you have any travel plans in these areas, be preapred for rough winter driving conditions. Even St. George will have a chance of seeing a wintry mix late tomorrow before going to all snow Wednesday morning with colder air continuing to move in!

While the chance for snow won’t be as high in northern Utah there will continue to be potential mainly tomorrow through early Wednesday. By Wednesday afternoon any snow will likely be close to if not south of the I-70 corridor as the storm system starts to pull to the east. Through Wednesday night the northern Wasatch Front and Cache Valley will see between 1-3″ of snow, 2-5″ is possible for the Salt Lake, Tooele, and Utah Valleys, benches and mountain valleys could receive 5-10″, northern mountains will get 4-10″, the Cottonwoods and Uintas will do better at 6-15″, and the Wasatch Plateau will likely get between 5-10″! Those are totals we have not talked about in quite some time.

To go with the snow, it will be cold, really cold across the state. Tuesday and Wednesday nights will bring lows in the teens for the Wasatch Front, single digits for the Wasatch Back and Cedar City, and even 20s in St George! Past Wednesday when we clear temperatures will go on a steady warming trend for the rest of the week. On Friday though a weak disturbance looks to bring a slight chance for snow to parts of northern Utah. Stay tuned!