SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Wednesday, Utah! A cold front will bring more snow potential to northern Utah today with a chance for snow squalls while we stay mostly dry down south!

We have moisture on deck for the midweek for half of the state. A storm system moves in from the west with a quick-moving cold front resulting in the chance for snow showers sticking around in northern Utah with the best chance coming during the second half of the day.

This system delivers the chance for light accumulations in our valleys while the high country could see several inches or more. The timing of this passing cold front will be in the afternoon, and you can expect showery activity ahead of it, with two bands of snow developing and bringing the chance of impacts to the evening commute for the Wasatch Front and an even better chance on mountain routes.

With instability present, there will be snow squall potential along with thundersnow potential in northern Utah! Snow squalls as defined by the National Weather Service are intense bursts of snow and winds that are typically short in duration which often lead to whiteout visibility and rapidly deteriorating road conditions.

Snow squalls are also typically localized which means there will be some spots that could see significant impacts on the roads while others may only see minor impacts. Given these will be possible for the evening commute, make sure you plan ahead.

In southern Utah, skies will remain mostly dry as temperatures continue to warm slightly. By late tonight, the system pulls away resulting in calmer skies across the state for our Thursday as temperatures moderate a bit more.

The calm conditions won’t stick around though as a southwesterly flow combined with a system coming in from the west will likely spell more wet weather to close out the workweek and move into the weekend. This next storm though will be wet and warm.

With highs expected to climb into the 40s and possibly low 50s along the Wasatch Front Friday into Saturday, it’s more likely that this will be a valley rain and mountain snow setup. There could be times we see mixed precipitation in our valleys to start but expect straight rain for your Saturday and Sunday.

We also could see some showers in southern Utah as well, keeping conditions unsettled for the weekend in that portion of the state. There is a chance we will start the beginning of next week with active conditions as well but stay tuned as the potential for wet weather evolves.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather both on air and online with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast! We are Good4Utah!