SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We are wrapping up another winter storm that delivered snow to St. George and plenty of accumulation to Southwest Utah overnight.

This wave triggered snow showers throughout the day yesterday, and the snow showers continue will continue for the first half of our day. While the heaviest precipitation favored Southern Utah with this storm, winter alerts are still in effect for Northern and Eastern Utah.

In southeastern Utah, there is a Winter Weather Advisory for the La Sal & Abajo mountains, including the city of Monticello, until 5 p.m. Friday. 5-10 inches of snow is expected while winds may gust to 40 mph in that area. In northern Utah, we have a Winter Weather Advisory for the northern mountains that will run through 2 p.m. Friday. 8-14 inches of snow will be possible and like the other advisories, strong winds are expected. Blowing snow may complicate travel on mountain routes.

Even as moisture tapers off with this storm, we can’t completely eliminate the chance for snow showers, especially in the high country. Daytime highs continue to warm with upper 30s expected through much of the state, and upper 40s expected in St. George. We get a bit of a break Saturday, with models suggesting mostly dry skies in northern Utah with a chance we will even see a break in southern Utah early in the day. With more of a southerly flow, temperatures will moderate with highs mainly ranging in the 30s and 40s up north with 40s and 50s down south.

By the second half of Saturday into Sunday, though, our next storm will start to approach. Wet weather is likely to start in southern Utah first with wet weather arriving by the evening, and becoming more widespread on Sunday before seeing mainly showers in northern Utah on Monday as that storm moves to the east. At this point, forecast models are projecting another storm to impact Utah by midweek, but the timing is still unclear.

While we fine-tune the details, you can plan for an active pattern and the chance for additional precipitation in parts of the state over the next week.

Bottom line? Snow showers to start our Friday, with quieter conditions but below average temperatures to end the day.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!