Snow and rain linger around before temps begin twarm up

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, folks!

It’s another unsettled day in Northern Utah, with quiet conditions and a warming trend down south. We still have a Winter Storm Warning remaining in effect for northern Utah mountains and SW Wyoming until 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Within this warning, we’re expecting significant snow accumulations, especially for the mountains (18-36 inches), and strong winds are likely as well. This will result in times of blowing snow. Use extreme caution if traveling on mountain routes. SW Wyoming is expected to pick up 4-8 inches of snow through the length of the warning. Areas prone to blowing or drifting snow, including NE Interstate 80, Sardine Summit, and Logan Canyon could see some particularly tough travel conditions.

In valleys and mountain valleys, some lingering showers are possible. Rain would be the precipitation type as a warming trend brings those daytime highs into the low to mid 40s along the Wasatch Front. Those temperatures are slightly above average for Salt Lake this time of year, with the seasonal norm around 38 degrees.

We’ll see warmer temperatures hanging on through the end of our first work week of the year. In southern Utah, it’ll feel like a couple of states away. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across most of southern Utah as temperatures continue to trend upward. We’ll see more 40s with Moab returning to the low 40s while St. George will break into the 50s today. Similar weather will carry over into Friday with each day being a few degrees warmer than the last. This means St. George could get close to 60 by Friday. Nights will still be chilly, with most dropping into at least the mid 30s.

Bottom line? We have an unsettled Thursday for the North as this storm system clears, and dry and quiet conditions down south.

