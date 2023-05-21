SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! Hazy sunshine to kick off the day with increasing potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

The best chance of moisture will be over the higher terrain across the state later this afternoon, however, a stray shower or storm could roll over the Wasatch Front later today. The best chance of storms will be over southern Utah, where flash flooding remains a concern this afternoon. The flash flood potential remains at a ‘moderate’ risk for all southern areas today.

Temperatures remain above average for this time of year with highs in mid 80s for the Wasatch Front, near 90 degrees for St. George. The haze will stick around as well, with high pressure remaining over the region which is aiding in the transport of smoke from fires burning in Canada. Air quality remains ‘orange’ for many counties in northern Utah, with ‘moderate’ levels of bad air elsewhere. Air quality is expected to improve early in the work week.

An approaching trough early in the week will allow for our air to mix out and the smoke to push east. Better air quality is expected beginning on Monday. The trough will help drop temperatures some, although we remain above normal, and bring a chance of thunderstorms to much of the state Monday into Tuesday. Winds will be breezy early in the week as the trough slides through. Moisture will linger over the mountain areas through midweek with drier weather returning for the latter half. Temperatures will climb to roughly 10 degrees above normal for northern Utah through Friday with roughly 5 degrees above normal highs down south.