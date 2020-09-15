Smoke filled skies linger with air quality impacts

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 Utah) – Have you seen wildfire smoke in our skies? Haze on the horizon? Noticeable smoke and haze have moved into the northern part of the state and will continue to expand statewide in the coming days.

Wildfire smoke is forecast to impact air quality in many parts of the state. In Northern Utah, we have about 20 air quality monitoring stations that work around the clock to collect air particles, and hourly updates revealed particulate matter exceeding healthy standards throughout the day.

Southerly winds pushed smoke North, but impacts were seen along the Wasatch Front. High pressure is keeping the dense plumes north of Utah, but we can definitely notice the haze. @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/MJs8lFzLq6 — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) September 15, 2020

Haze is expected to stick around for days, with the clockwise flow of high pressure ushering wildfire into parts of the state. The position of the high allows a more westerly flow to move through northern Utah, which is carrying upstream wildfire smoke from California and Nevada across much of Utah.

On top of wildfires burning in Utah, the wildfires in California and Oregon are burning at a rapid rate, and smoke is expected to plague the west for a while. Plumes of dense smoke will move through the state this week, then a dry cold front will move through the area, which will bring temporary thick smoke then clear the air. The forecast for air quality puts several of our counties in the “moderate” category for most of the week.

Air quality is clean this evening, but with smoke in our skies, we are expected to see a few counties including SLC, Tooele, Weber, Davis, Cache & Utah mix into the "moderate" air quality due to elevated particulate matter at times on Tuesday. @abc4utah #utwx pic.twitter.com/V6pXyjtBFv — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) September 15, 2020

For updates on your air quality, stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. To track air quality in your area, download the DEQ’s Utah Air app.