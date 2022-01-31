Smoggy start to the workweek with a cold front moving in

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Happy Monday, Utah!

Starting off the workweek, we’re looking to stay dry and hazy once again thanks to the calm and stable air mass over us. While the inversion starts off quite strong during Monday morning, it begins to weaken throughout the day as winds pick up and help scrub out the air.

The pollution will still hang around and leave Salt Lake County under the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category during the day, while the rest of the Wasatch Front and Tooele County stays in the moderate category. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than average with many sitting in the mid 30s and low 40s in northern Utah with mid 40s and 50s in southern and central Utah.

Winds begin to pick up in northern Utah during the afternoon hours from the northwest, bringing in that chillier air after a warmer afternoon. Clouds will also increase thanks to some moisture moving in, but it will not be enough to get any precipitation. This will unfortunately continue our very dry streak.

In short, starting off Monday smoggy, but winds should help scrub the air and bring us some relief.

