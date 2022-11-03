SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Wintry weather moved into Utah Wednesday, and lingers today as a cold front exits our region. We currently still have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for our Utah mountains and a Winter Storm Warning for the Southern mountains until midnight. The southern mountains and Uintas will see the highest snow totals when all is said and done. Expect snow showers to linger in the north today, with heavier precipitation expected in central and eastern Utah. This storm will slowly exit the area today, and while moisture will dwindle cold air remains in place.

As a result, a “Hard Freeze Watch” has been issued for Washington County. Overnight lows into tomorrow morning in the area could dip into the mid to upper 20s. Frost is possible in St. George for Friday morning! Cities including Hurricane, Ivins, Santa Clara and near Zion National Park are looking at frigid temperatures. If you live in this area, it’s a good idea to take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Statewide, sub-freezing temperatures are expected Friday morning with daytime highs likely struggling to reach the low 40’s Friday afternoon. A gradual warmup is expected over the weekend statewide with active weather returning to Northern Utah meanwhile Southern Utah will see dry weather and mostly sunny skies. A quick brush by system could bring some wet weather to the North Saturday, with the potential of additional mountain and valley moisture impacting the state by the end of the weekend and into next week.

Bottom line? Temperatures drop and wintry weather continues to impact the state tonight.

