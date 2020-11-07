Sloppy weekend storm to deliver rain, snow and wind to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Get ready for some major weather changes heading into the weekend. Windy, wet, and colder weather will move into Utah in two different waves thanks to two different areas of low pressure.

A mild air mass stays in place through Saturday morning, and with clouds in place and southwesterly winds many will wake up to mild temperatures. Winds will continue to be gusty, with a wind advisory for gusts up to 50 miles per hour in place for the West Central desert, parts of southern Utah, and extending toward parts of eastern Utah. The wind advisory was extended to include eastern Utah late Friday night.

The first area of low pressure will lift northeast, bringing a band of valley rain and mountains snow from the Idaho/Utah state line all the way south to South Central Utah. There’s even a chance you will hear a crack of thunder with this band of storms.

Eastern Utah, including the Uintas, will see storms starting Saturday morning and they will continue throughout the day. Colder air will push in, and eventually, the rain will switch to snow. There is a chance most of the precipitation will be winding down in Northern Utah as this happens.

Precipitation will become more showery into Sunday morning, and the Wasatch Front could see some scattered snow showers Sunday.

SATURDAY: 2 areas of low pressure to impact the weekend w/ 2 waves of moisture. The first includes this low, which will lift NE. First wave will bring valley rain & mtn. snow from North to South Central UT. Chance of thunder–rain changes to snow late into Sun AM #utwx @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/NOUUMvH8so — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) November 7, 2020

A secondary low digs South on Sunday and that will bring a second wave of snow to Central and Southern Utah. Expect snow levels to get down to 5,000 feet with enhanced snow impacting travel especially on SR 143 to Brianhead and SR 153 up Beaver Canyon. This will be the main wet weather maker for the South Central mountains, with snow showers hanging on into the early Monday morning hours. Monday afternoon, we will start to see the system clearing and tracking to the east.

SUNDAY: Secondary low digs south and will enhance snow in Central & Southern UT. Snow level falls to about 4800 ft & travel may be impacted during periods of snow including roads up Beaver Canyon & to Brianhead. Sunday afternoon to Mon AM. Heavy mtn snow expected #utwx @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/YyvoSa8QzS — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) November 7, 2020

Storms with a southwest flow tend to favor certain areas, so snow totals will likely be on the higher end of the range in places like Park City, Cedar City, and Castle Country. Our mountains will do well from both waves of this storm. We have a “Winter Weather Advisory” going into effect for the Northern Mountains including the Wasatch and Uintas Saturday at noon through late Sunday. A “Winter Storm Watch” turns into a warning for Southern Utah mountains and accumulating snow above 5000 feet.

This storm will deliver for the mountains & mountain valleys! Areas favored by SW flow like Park City, Castle Country & Cedar City may get 2-6" Valleys may see a trace to 2" SLC will likely not see much accumulation. Parts of I-15 corridor could see 2-5" Sunday #utwx @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/TApUbn4dM1 — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) November 7, 2020

HEADS UP: SW winds continue to crank for our Saturday. Wind Advisory extended through Saturday & now includes the Four Corners area & parts of Eastern Utah. Wind gusts up to 50mph #utwx @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/wzAG3Zthsb — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) November 7, 2020

Since this weather system will come in waves, it will continue to evolve through the weekend. Be sure to stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team.