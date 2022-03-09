SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah!

After some faced a wintry morning commute with road snow, active skies will hold on for parts of Utah. A winter storm continues to impact Northern Utah, and as we make it through the day, the Central and Southern portions of the state. We currently have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Northern and Central Utah, and Winter Storm Warnings in effect for our mountains in Northern Utah. The winter storm warning encompasses our northern Utah mountains including the Wasatch Mountains and the Bear River Range.

The winter weather advisories include the Wasatch Back, Cache Valley, the Uintas, the Wasatch Plateau, the Wasatch Front, the Tooele and Rush valleys, and down the I-15 corridor to the I-15/70 interchange. These winter alerts stagger in expiration with the Northern Wasatch Front expiring first at 11 a.m. and other parts of the advisory holding on until the evening hours.

Snow is expected to hold on with the help of lake enhancement from the Great Salt Lake and Utah Lake, and will hang around the Wasatch Front through at least midday. In central and southern Utah, the chance for wet weather won’t run as high, but during the second half of the day snow will be possible in Cedar City and light rain can’t be ruled out in St. George late tomorrow into early on Thursday. By Thursday morning, all the moisture will be moving away as a blast of colder air ushers in. Gusty winds, including enhanced canyon winds, should be expected into and throughout Thursday in Washington County. For more about the expected snow totals and winter alerts, click here.

Once moisture tapers off, you can expect a blast of cold air resulting in bitterly cold temperatures Wednesday night and Thursday night. Daytime highs on Thursday will struggle to climb to 30 in Salt Lake City and 50 in St. George. Overnight lows are dropping into the teens again with many outlying areas hitting the single digits! Be sure to bundle up in the mornings. High pressure will take control for the weekend with a drying and warming trend.

Bottom line? Snow for your Wednesday with cold air to follow!

Stay ahead of the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!