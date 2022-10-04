SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Hey there, Utah! The weather that we wait all year for has arrived in the Beehive State! Comfortable temperatures and bright blue skies. High pressure building in over the next few days will lead to daytime highs in the mid to upper 70’s along the Wasatch Front with upper 80’s for St. George. Mainly sunny skies are expected as moisture will remain mainly south of the region through midweek.

One exception to the forecast will be along the far southeast portion of Utah where an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible this afternoon. The best chances will be in Grand and San Juan Counties. Otherwise, dry northwest flow will continue across the state and any lingering moisture today in the southeast region will move out into Wednesday.

High pressure will continue to dominate the forecast through the end of the week and little change day to day is expected. By the weekend, some moisture is forecast to slide northward into portions of southern Utah and there’s a chance of showers Sunday. Bigger changes could be on the horizon by Wednesday of next week as a trough could bring a strong cold front through. Stay tuned.

Bottom Line!? Typical fall feels for the Beehive State through the end of the week.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!