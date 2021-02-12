Slick conditions on mountain passes as Utah resorts expect busy holiday weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Friday, fresh snow created slick driving conditions for folks heading up I-80 in Parley’s Canyon during what resorts are calling one of the busiest holiday weekends of the winter.

Utah Department of Transportation crews were out in full force making sure roads were safe.

“They are pretty slick and slushy, they are not fun to drive on and it is definitely going to get worse,” Nadia Fletcher says.

Parley’s Canyons is already heavily trafficked, but officials expect even more folks to be making the drive up to Park City.

“It’s nice we are finally getting snow up there,” Joshua Bouthillier says. “With all the weird conditions, hopefully people stay safe.”

Not only should people monitor the roads, but also the avalanche forecast.

“From my understanding, is with this wet, heavy snow, it is going to be dangerous, so I listen to their forecast,” Bouthillier says.

The Utah Avalanche Center has issued a high avalanche warning for Saturday morning through the weekend.

For the Northern Mountains including the Wasatch Range, Bear River Range, Uinta Mountains, and Manti Skyline.

“Both human triggered and natural avalanches are likely,” Craig Gordon with the Utah Avalanche Center says.

Experts say if you must take to the backcountry, low angle terrain is best and there are areas to avoid.

“Slopes that face the north half of the compass at mid or upper elevations,” Gordon says.

Bouthillier says when he is in the backcountry, he follows one basic rule of thumb.



“If you do not know, then don’t go. If you’re unaware, then just stay out of the backcountry,” Bouthillier explains.

Officials say always obey traffic signs and make sure your vehicle is equip to handle the terrain.