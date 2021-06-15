SLC ties all-time record for heat in the month of June

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We have done it folks! The Salt Lake City airport weather station has reached a temperature of 105 degrees under this historic heatwave. This ties the all time record high temperature for the entire month of June.

*NEW* Tied the all time June Record for SLC & we are STILL heating…@abc4utah #utw pic.twitter.com/gCrDEP4ySh — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) June 15, 2021 Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy’s tweet on the record breaking day.

105°F at Salt Lake City airport as of 3:17 PM. This ties the all-time hottest temperature ever recorded in the month of June. 105°F has happened twice in June before, 06/28/2013 and 06/29/2013. #utwx — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) June 15, 2021 Tweet from the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City.

This new record comes in during a stretch of record breaking days where daily highs have been broken in succession. On top of tying the record for hottest June temperature record, today has also blown out the daily record of 102 degrees that was set back in 1974.

We remain under clear skies and a very warm southerly flow which could continue to boost temperatures into this afternoon, breaking the all time record. Be sure to stay tuned on ABC4 Utah for updates, on-air and online.