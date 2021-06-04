SLC could hit first 100-degree day as Utah sees more heat

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday! Get ready for the extreme heat! Another day where heat records will fall, and Salt Lake City could hit its first 100-degree day of the year.

This would be the earliest 100-degree temperature in Salt Lake City history and is roughly 20 degrees above the average for this time of year.

Above-average heat will grip all of Utah with a slew of high 90s along the Wasatch Front, Uinta Basin, Central Utah, and higher elevations of Southern Utah.

Triple-digit heat returns to Washington County and St. George. This will be the third day in a row St. George climbs over 100 with a high of 105 expected.

Early June cannot be the appetizer for summer, right?

An “Excessive Heat Warning” is still in effect for lower Washington County and Lake Powell through Saturday night. The heat advisory posted for the Wasatch Front has been upgraded to an “Excessive Heat Warning” for the Wasatch Front and West Desert with triple digits taking aim at those areas.

A new heat advisory had been issued for the Tooele and Rush Valleys, Sanpete and Sevier Counties, the Western Uinta Basin, and portions of the North.

There is a slight chance some dry thunderstorms could impact parts of the west desert with the heat of the day. We will also see elevated ozone levels creating unhealthy air conditions in places like Utah and Salt Lake counties.

Bottom Line?

Peak heat is here with this ridge of high pressure, and temps will be overwhelmingly hot if you are outside for an extended period of time.

On top of extreme heat, fire danger will increase into the weekend with a “Red Flag Warning” going into effect on Saturday with winds increasing.

For more information regarding this early summer heat, the pinpoint weather team will keep you up to date on-air and online at abc4.com/weather.