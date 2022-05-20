SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah!

We made it to the end of the workweek and it’s very different from how we started our work week with above-average warmth.

Temperatures take a major tumble on Thursday statewide following the robust cold front that blew through the Beehive State yesterday. The drastic drop in daytime highs means unseasonably cool temperatures on Thursday with numbers only climbing into the upper 50s along the Wasatch Front, as well as in Central and Eastern Utah. The 60s will pop up in South Central and southeast Utah, while St. George will top out in the 70s.

Temperatures will run 10-20 degrees cooler than Thursday. We also hold onto cool overnight lows and a Hard Freeze Warning that will go into effect for Bear Lake and the Bear River Valley along the Wasatch Back, and in the Sanpete Valley. Lows could once again drop to 25° in these areas, so gardeners take note!

The winds remain gusty in the extreme southern part of the state today, and thus, fire danger is still elevated. A Red Flag Warning remains for lower Washington County including St. George and Zion National Park continues through Friday. That’s also the case for Southeast Utah from Moab to Bluff.

In the northern half of the state, there’s wet weather potential with a slight chance of an isolated shower/storm on Thursday afternoon and evening through Friday morning. Precipitation is not the biggest strong point with this system, with cooler air topping the chart as the weather headline. We can’t rule out a few isolated afternoon showers, and this possibility holds on through Friday.

On Friday, even though it will be cooler, there will be thunderstorm potential from the afternoon into the evening. We also get a weak disturbance Saturday that keeps us unsettled with a slight chance of a storm bubbling up. If you plan to get out and recreate, keep your eyes on the skies because activity will most likely occur on higher terrain.

A gradual warming trend kicks off Saturday and holds through the weekend. Bottom line? We wrap the work week with a noticeable change in temperature, breezy conditions and the chance of a storm in the Northern half of Utah.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!