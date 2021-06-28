Showers, storms to spread to almost all of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Starting off the beginning of the work week, Utah is expected to see a great weather day!

Temperatures are going to be right around average and we will have plenty of sun. As the record breaking heat dome over the Pacific Northwest slowly meanders eastward, some of us see some of the heat spilling over to us.

Areas that will be affected the most by this are Southern Idaho, Eastern Nevada, and a few areas in Northern Utah. Luckily, the heat is not too oppressive. Clouds begin to filter into the Beehive State through Southern Utah as we see a return of moisture to our atmosphere. Some high elevation showers are expected during the later afternoon hours.

Highs for most will remain around the 90s and a few 100s under sunny to mainly sunny skies.

Tonight, expect to see clouds filling in which will help keep our lows above average. Temperatures are forecast to range around the low to mid 60s and mid 70s for tonight.

As storm chances continue to increase for us, you can stay informed with the pinpoint weather team both on-air and online at abc4.com/weather.