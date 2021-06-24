Showers, storm activity expected in Utah on Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Cloud cover and showers continue to move into Utah. After over a month without any measurable precipitation at the Salt Lake City International Airport, we finally see a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel.

Shower and storm activity is expected throughout the day, with the higher elevations seeing the best chances for rain.

Northern Utah will benefit the most from the storm activity today as we see more of the moisture located there. While it might not be a lot, we are still expecting to see around 0.03″ of rain through Friday morning, and could be higher locally depending on the cell.

This does also pose the threat of lightning, which could spark a new wildfire, prompting the red flag warning that has been extended until tonight due to the storm chances.

Northern Utah, Eastern Nevada, and Southern Idaho will be in the low 80s with clouds and storms hanging over us. Southwest Wyoming will see highs of the mid to high 70s with clouds and storms also.

Central and Southern Utah are expecting to see another day of highs in the mid-80s to low-90s, but not as many rain chances due to the shifting of moisture to the north.

Tonight, clouds and showers hang around the Great Basin. The best chance of overnight rain will be closer to the Idaho-Utah border before the rain moves back into Utah. Lows will be slightly cooler ranging, around the 60s and 70s for almost everyone.

In short, our rain chance looks better today as we see shower and storm activity for all parts of the state. Be sure to stay weather aware if you are going to be outdoors.

Stay informed with the pinpoint weather team both on-air and online at abc4.com/weather. We are There4You.