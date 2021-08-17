Severe weather expected for Utah with high winds and potential thunderstorms

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Our Tuesday is going to be quite a busy one as we expect to see severe weather expected in Utah.

A storm system is expected to continue to move into the Great Basin bringing in plenty of rain and strong winds. This will be a second half of the day event as we get the warming from our sun giving us the extra boost we need to get the storms going.

This will allow for the storms to have the necessary umph to get going and really cause some issues for some of us in Utah. Storms will continue to affect us for the next few hours as we head into the overnight timeframe.

Due to all of the rain a flash flood watch has been issued especially for flood prone areas and burn scars. To add on top of all the risks we can expect a red flag warning thanks to the winds ahead of the system coupled with our very dry fuels after 2 weeks of no rain.

These storms will continue into the overnight hours leading to a soggy and wet morning commute especially in Utah County. Be sure to give yourself extra time in case of any delays.

Temperatures before the rain and cold front will be in the 90s and 100s thanks to the push of southerly air. Overnight lows will be in the 60s and 70s post cold front allowing for that all awaited cooldown.

In short, stormy weather is expected for the second half of the day with some of these storms being on the strong to severe side.

Stay ahead of any severe weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!