Severe thunderstorm impacting parts of Southern Utah

SOUTHERN UTAH (ABC4) – After an abundance of sever storms Wednesday afternoon in Central and Southern Utah, a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Southern Utah Wednesday evening.
ABC4 Daily News: Get the latest Utah breaking news stories directly to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the free newsletter!
Washington County is expected to see extremely gusty winds, torrential rain and substantial lightning in the next hour.
The warning is in effect until 9:15 p.m. for Washington County, and includes St. George, Hurricane, Santa Clara, Ivins, Bloomington, Leeds, and Veyo.
ABC4 Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy says winds of up to 60 miles per hour are expected in the area.
A Flash Flood Warning has also been issued for the area, including Zion National Park. This will be in effect until 10:15 and includes many areas like the Narrows, Mystery Canyon, Springdale, and Rockville.
Stick with ABC4 on-air and online for the latest updates on this evening’s weather conditions.