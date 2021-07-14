Severe thunderstorm impacting parts of Southern Utah

SOUTHERN UTAH (ABC4) – After an abundance of sever storms Wednesday afternoon in Central and Southern Utah, a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Southern Utah Wednesday evening.

Washington County is expected to see extremely gusty winds, torrential rain and substantial lightning in the next hour.

The warning is in effect until 9:15 p.m. for Washington County, and includes St. George, Hurricane, Santa Clara, Ivins, Bloomington, Leeds, and Veyo.

ABC4 Chief Meteorologist Alana Brophy says winds of up to 60 miles per hour are expected in the area.

NEW: **SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING** UNTIL 9:15 for Washington county!



INCLUDES: @cityofstgeorge Hurricane, Santa Clara, Ivins, Bloomington, Leeds, Veyo etc.



*60 mph damaging winds expected



*7 miles NW of New Harmony moving SE at 25 mph



STAY SAFE!@abc4utah #utwx #storm pic.twitter.com/Sskd3n46J4 — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) July 15, 2021

A Flash Flood Warning has also been issued for the area, including Zion National Park. This will be in effect until 10:15 and includes many areas like the Narrows, Mystery Canyon, Springdale, and Rockville.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued through 10PM for the area including Zion National Park. Orderville, Imlay, Mystery canyons and the Narrows at highest risk. Stay out of low-lying areas and seek higher ground if possible. Do not drive through flooded roadways. https://t.co/z9EVhxS2Fc — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) July 15, 2021

Stick with ABC4 on-air and online for the latest updates on this evening’s weather conditions.