Severe storms bring wind, hail, and abundant lighting to Northern Utah

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Sunday morning across portions of the state saw heavy rainfall, with strong winds and hail.

The Wasatch Front received significant thunderstorms and wet rains.

Big and Little Cottonwood Canyon seeing hail accumulation in area roads as well as washed out debris and drainage areas. Plows were working both canyons to clear the roads.

Drivers are encouraged to proceed with caution.

On I-15 there were several crashes with injuries throughout the morning.

Cache County received hail on roadways as well, here’s video from a viewer Adam Tripp in Logan.

Courtesy: Adam Tripp

