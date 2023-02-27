SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Our incredibly active winter season continues on Monday as periods of snow are expected across the northern half of the state.

Winter Storm Warnings are in place over the Northern Mountains where heavy snow will continue off and on through Midweek. Lingering snow showers this morning will become more scattered across the valleys into the afternoon. Winter Weather Advisories for the northern valleys will continue through Tuesday morning, possibly extending into Wednesday. A series of low-pressure systems will keep a chance of accumulating snow in the valleys as well with another shot at 1-4 inches for the Wasatch Front tonight into Tuesday morning.

The Winter Storm Warning for the Nothern Mountains will continue through 5 pm Wednesday with 18-36 inches of total snowfall expected. The Western Uintas will see 12-24 inches with the Ogden Valley expecting similar amounts. Other portions of the Wasatch Back will see 8-16 inches of snowfall. The northern valleys can plan on accumulations tonight into Tuesday morning of 1-4 inches, the Benches will see 2-5 inches.

Plan on similar conditions to this morning as you head out Tuesday morning with a break late morning and afternoon. Another trough will slide through the region on Wednesday and bring widespread snow to the state with the heaviest snow across central and southern Utah, favoring southwest-facing slopes.

We will see a break from snow on Thursday with a cold northwest flow in place. Temperatures will manage to climb into the low 40s this afternoon with dropping temperatures through Thursday. Daytime highs are expected to hover in the low 30s along the Wasatch Front Thursday afternoon with mid-40s for St. George. A weak storm is expected to graze over northern Utah on Friday with more systems arriving next week.

Bottom Line?! Periods of snow will continue through midweek with impacts expected on the morning commutes.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!