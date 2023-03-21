SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! It’s our first full day of Spring in Utah, we get wet weather dominating the weather scene.

The bottom line? A series of storms usher in soggy skies as wintry weather holds on for Spring!

We get a storm today that taps into tropical remnants, so another system is influenced by an atmospheric river and that means moisture potential will be abundant! This storm starts in southwestern Utah, with moisture surging north throughout the afternoon and evening.

As a warm front lifts north, showers will spread across the state with what will likely be more valley rain and mountain snow with temperatures similar to yesterday. In Southern Utah, heavy rain is possible through early Wednesday and the chance of high river flows and additional flooding cannot be ruled out.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The chance for thunderstorms exists today for the southern half of Utah, with storms bringing the chance of locally heavy precipitation and strong, gusty winds. The rain, and at times, mixed precipitation in our valleys will make for sloppy conditions, and in the mountains, we will see heavy snow through Thursday morning in many locations.

As a result, Winter Storm Warnings have been posted for the Southern Mountains, Northern Mountains, Western Uintas, La Sal, Abajos and the Wasatch Plateau. Anywhere from 10-30 inches is expected with 12-24 inches expected for the Cottonwoods, 8-16 inches for the northern mountains, 6-12 inches in the central mountains and 15-30 inches expected in the southern mountains.

A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for the central mountains, Wasatch back and eastern Uintas in which 6-12 inches is expected for the mountains with the Wasatch back looking to pick up 5-10 inches. Periods of blowing snow can be expected due to gusty winds. Snow levels will rise and hover between 5,000 and 6,000 feet.

By Wednesday as colder air moves in, more valleys could see some snow with the snow levels in northern Utah dropping to near or below 5000 feet early in the day before rebounding in the afternoon. Through Wednesday, valleys could see minor accumulations while totals over a couple of inches look to be possible between Nephi and Cedar City.

Even after this storm pulls away we’ll see more unsettled weather as two more storms could arrive between Thursday and the weekend. With even colder air set to move, we could see a better chance for valley snow which includes the Wasatch Front. Stay tuned!

Always stay one step ahead of the weather both on air and online with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast! We are Good4Utah!