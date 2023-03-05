SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! Scattered snow showers remain mainly over Central Utah this morning with another wave of moisture this afternoon for the Beehive State.

The next wave will bring another round of healthy mountain snow totals tonight into early Monday with a few inches possible along the Wasatch Front. Snow will become more widespread this evening and taper off overnight behind the cold front. Daytime highs will be roughly 10-15 degrees below normal with blustery winds. Most of the moisture will clear out overnight with only a few scattered snow showers on Monday.

Active weather will continue throughout the week with a slight chance of snow showers on Tuesday over the mountain regions. Temperatures will continue to trend below average by 10-20 degrees throughout the week with the coldest air arriving midweek. A trough of low pressure sliding through the Great Basin midweek will keep snow showers in the forecast for the higher elevations with a slight chance in the valleys on Wednesday, better chance of valley snow on Thursday. Daytime highs will only reach the mid-30s midweek along the Wasatch Front with mid-50s for St. George.

Southwest flow will increase across the region into the weekend as another trough approaches from the west. This will bump up temperatures some into the weekend and bring another round of showers over the latter half of the weekend into next week. Long range forecasts keep active weather in our region through the middle of March.

Bottom Line?! Wintry weather is hanging on for now, heavy mountain snowfall is expected.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!