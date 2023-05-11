SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Thursday or happy Friday eve, Utah! After some unsettled weather yesterday, today will bring calmer conditions as the low pressure moves away to our east.

Across the state, it will be a splendid day mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as daytime highs climb close to our seasonal averages. That will mean most will top out in the 60s and 70s with mountain valleys ranging in the 50s and 60s.

St. George will lead the way with a high in the low 80s. Any wet weather potential is very low, but a few stray showers can’t be ruled out in northeastern Utah and SW Wyoming this afternoon. Into tonight, it’s partly cloudy skies with lows that will be similar to what we had last night.

Our Friday won’t bring too many changes compared to what we get today. Temperatures will ease up slightly and there will be a better chance of seeing a few showers in the high country, but most stay dry under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

The temperatures will warm up even more into the Mother’s Day weekend as we move into a bit of an unsettled pattern. This is thanks to an increasingly likely Rex Block Pattern. This means that upper-level high pressure will set up shop to our north, allowing a few systems to undercut it. For us, that could result in monsoon-like weather with above-average warmth and increased wet weather potential with the best chance coming to southern Utah.

By Mother’s Day into early next week, we could be looking at daytime highs near 80 along the Wasatch Front with highs in the low 90s in St. George. We also could see the chance of some gusty canyon winds along the Wasatch Front, so we will monitor this throughout the week. Easterly downslope winds are a possibility along the Wasatch Front Saturday into Sunday.

FLOOD ALERTS

Even with the more seasonal temperatures, our flood concerns continue with multiple flood watches and warnings. We currently have 4 river flood warnings in effect.

The warning for the Bear River in Rich County will remain in effect through next Monday. The warning for the Dolores River near Cisco has been extended until 6 PM Saturday. The flood warnings for the south fork of the Ogden River near Huntsville and the Sevier River near Hatch remain in effect until further notice.

For most of these rivers, minor flooding is forecast, but moderate flooding is projected for the Dolores River.

A Flood Advisory is also now in effect for Blacksmith Fork River near Hyrum affecting Cache County with the flow projected to stay above the action stage. The flood warning for the Bear River near Corinne in Box Elder County has been replaced by a Flood Advisory as the river has dropped below the flood stage but is still in the action stage. This is in effect until further notice.

A flood watch has been issued for the Green River near Jensen affecting Eastern Uinta Basin. We also have flood watches for the Little Bear River below the Hyrum Dam and a watch remains in effect for the lower Weber River near Plain City.

A flood watch means flooding is possible while a flood warning means that flooding is occurring now or is imminent. Even for waterways not in alerts, they will continue to run high, fast, cold, and extremely dangerous as our snowpack melts and as water is released from reservoirs. Be sure to keep a safe distance from raging waters.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s changing weather and flood concerns with Utah’s Most Complete Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!