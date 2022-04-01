SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Friday, Utah! Today might be April Fool’s Day, but the weather won’t be playing any tricks on us. After seeing some wet weather yesterday today will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the state with daytime highs within a stone’s throw of seasonal averages. Most in northern Utah will see highs in the 50s with the Wasatch Back getting upper 50s.

Along the Wasatch Front, highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Down south it will mainly be the 60s with it getting into the mid-70s down in St. George. Into tonight we get calm skies and cool temperatures, but overnight lows will run about 5 degrees warmer than what we had this morning.

We’ll continue to warm up for our Saturday with daytime highs running warmer than today. We’ll see a high in the upper 60 in Salt Lake City thanks to an increased southerly flow while St. George approaches the 80-degree mark. There will be a little more cloud coverage by the second half of the day due to an approaching cold front.

This front will be a weak one and mostly dry as it moves through northern Utah. As we get into late Saturday and Sunday though, a little bit more energy could see the potential for wet weather in central and southern Utah for valley rain and mountain snow. Temperatures Sunday will also come down across the board a little bit thanks to the cold front.

Meanwhile, by Monday another disturbance will bring the potential for some wet weather in northern Utah from Monday into Tuesday before even cooler temperatures arrive. While we’ll have the potential for wet weather Sunday through Tuesday in spots, neither system is likely to be anything significant.

We’ll continue to get a better handle on the specifics over the next couple of days. Stay tuned!