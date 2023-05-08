SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Near seasonal temperatures statewide today with sunshine down south while northern Utah will see scattered storm potential.

Hopefully, your week has gotten off to a good start. After a calm and cool start to the day, we’re in store for more unsettled weather in northern Utah while southern Utah looks to stay dry. Daytime highs will come in close to our seasonal averages resulting in most topping out in the 60s and 70s while places like St. George will reach the low 80s and Park City will see upper 50s.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy for most across the state, but from the afternoon into the evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected for the northern half of the state; generally, north of I-70. Severe weather is not expected, but a few strong storms with gusty winds and small hail can’t be ruled out. Not everyone in northern Utah gets a storm today, but if you have any outdoor plans, it’s best to keep your eyes on the sky!

By tonight, the chance for showers and storms will wane resulting in mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with lows that will resemble what we had last night. Tuesday looks mostly dry with the exception of a few showers in the high country. Daytime highs will once again mainly range in the 60s and 70s, meaning for the vast majority of the state we get mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with seasonal temperatures!

By Wednesday, our next storm system will approach from the west. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again be a possibility for our midweek. Wet weather will favor the northern half of the state once again, but this time isolated showers and storms do look possible south of I-70 with a chance we could see some storms as far south as Iron and San Juan Counties. Temperatures will also come down by roughly 3-5 degrees compared to what we get tomorrow.

Showers may linger on Thursday in northern Utah, but the trend will be drier conditions. From Friday into the beginning of the weekend we get mostly dry skies as temperatures look set to begin a warming trend. By the end of the weekend, we could be looking at daytime highs near 80 along the Wasatch Front with highs in the low 90s in St. George. Also, by the end of the weekend into next week we could move into a wetter pattern as temperatures stay warm, stay tuned!

FLOOD ALERTS

Even with the more seasonal temperatures, our flood concerns continue with multiple flood watches and warnings. We currently have 5 river flood warnings in effect. The warning for the Bear River in Rich County will remain in effect through next Monday. The warning for the Dolores River near Cisco has been extended until 6 PM Tuesday. The flood warnings for the Bear River near Corinne, the south fork of the Ogden River near Huntsville, and the Sevier River near Hatch remain in effect until further notice. For most of these rivers, minor flooding is forecast, but moderate flooding is projected for the Dolores River.

We also have flood watches for Little Bear River below the Hyrum Dam and a watch remains in effect for the lower Weber River near Plain City. A flood watch means flooding is possible while a flood warning means that flooding is occurring now or is imminent. Even for waterways not in alerts, they will continue to run high, fast, cold, and extremely dangerous as our snowpack melts and as water is released from reservoirs. Be sure to keep a safe distance from raging waters.

Stay on top of all of Utah's changing weather and flood concerns with Utah's Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online.