SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) –

This week begins with the disturbance from Sunday exiting the state so during the first half of the day, an isolated shower can’t be ruled out in northern Utah while in central Utah there’s a slight possibility during the second half of the day. Temperatures will be very similar if not slightly cooler in northern Utah compared to Sunday with highs in the upper 70s along the Wasatch Front which is seasonal.

Meanwhile, the warmup will begin in southern Utah with daytime highs in the 80s and 90s. Outside of any wet weather chance, skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy statewide on what will be a breezy Monday at times across the state as well.

As we move into Tuesday, high pressure will start to take charge statewide which will result in warming temperatures. In northern Utah, Tuesday will bring 70s and 80s to northern Utah with more 80s and 90s down south, but St. George will start approaching 100 degrees. The warmup really ramps up by Wednesday as Salt Lake City will go from the upper 80s on Wednesday into the low and mid 90s from Thursday into Saturday.

By Friday, Cedar City could be in the 90s while Park City could reach the mid 80s. Across the SW Desert in St. George, the second half of the week will bring daytime highs above the century mark with lows only falling into the 70s. With breezy conditions persisting, fires will be a concern.

The wind looks like it will begin picking up by the weekend ahead of a potential system that could bring us a chance for wet weather and slightly cooler temperatures by the end of next weekend, but it’s just something to keep an eye on for now.

The takeaway? The workweek begins seasonal before a full-on summer feel arrives by the end of the workweek.

