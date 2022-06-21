SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Summer Solstice, Utah! We officially started summer at 3:13 am, and it’s the longest day of the year with the sunrise at 5:56 AM, and the sunset at 9:03 PM.

We begin the summer season with plenty of sunshine and daytime highs across the state rebounding to seasonal averages. The Wasatch Front will see a beautiful day in the 80s, with Salt Lake making it to 86 as a daytime high, which is the seasonal average for today. We are expecting temperatures in the 80s in the Uinta Basin, Castle Country, the I-15 Corridor, and many spots in Central Utah. If you are looking for the warmth, it’s building back in SE Utah and St. George with the 90s returning, and St. George aiming to hit a high of 98, which is also seasonal.

Heading into the middle of the week, we see some changes.

Our southerly flow returns thanks to an upper-level low-pressure system that will set up shop to our southwest and the dome of high pressure to the East. This setup will stay almost stationary for the remainder of the workweek into the weekend and allows for another monsoonal push of moisture for the second half of the week. As early as tomorrow could start to see isolated showers and storms in southern Utah. The healthiest of the moisture tomorrow will be in southeastern Utah with the best wet weather chance being east of I-15 & south of I-70. While moisture will move into southwestern Utah Wednesday, there will be potential for dry thunderstorms which could spark more fires.

With thunderstorm potential returning, this means flash flood potential will exist across our National Parks Wednesday. This includes Zion, Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, and Capitol Reef. Plan accordingly and don’t risk it, especially if you have hiking plans in slot canyons. Moisture will continue to surge northward over the coming days given our setup. By late Thursday into Friday that moisture could find its way into northern Utah which could lead to isolated to scattered shower/storm activity along the Wasatch Front and Wasatch Back.

Another product of southerly flow will be increasing heat, as daytime highs plateau above average for the remainder of the week into the weekend. Models are hinting we could see moisture continue to move in through the weekend, so keep those fingers crossed!

Bottom line? Seasonal sunshine to start summer before changes arrive for the second half of the week.

