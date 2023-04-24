SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Monday, Utah! After a relatively calm start to the day, the weather will ramp up through the afternoon as our next storm moves in. From this afternoon through the evening, we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms in the northern and eastern portions of the state as a cold front moves in from the northwest. While severe weather isn’t necessarily likely, a few strong storms will be possible.

Updated T'storm outlook for today. Northern and eastern Utah today will have the potential to see scattered showers and thunderstorms. While severe weather isn't necessarily expected, a few strong storms will be possible this afternoon & evening. #utwx pic.twitter.com/vj44pNRhtS — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) April 24, 2023

Outside of any showers or storms today, we’ll see mainly partly cloudy to partly cloudy skies for most except for southwestern Utah where mostly sunny skies are expected to prevail.

Daytime highs before the frontal passage will range mainly in the 50s and 60s up north with mainly 60s and 70s down south. This means that any wet weather is expected to be valley rain and mountain snow with the snow line in northern Utah being above 7000 feet before the front moves through.

We’ll hold onto a pretty good chance for showers and storms into this evening, but as we lose the daytime heating along with colder air moving in, the storm potential will go down. Even after the front moves away to the east, wrap-around moisture will lead to more showers in northern and eastern Utah tonight into the first half of tomorrow.

With colder air in place tomorrow morning we could see a wintry mix in some of our northern valleys and maybe even some straight snow in typically colder valleys like Cache, but anything over an inch is unlikely.

Meanwhile, through tomorrow, northern mountains could see 1-5″ of snow with isolated pockets seeing up to possibly 10″. Mountain valleys could see anywhere from a trace to a few inches. As mentioned, valleys will mainly see rain where 0.1-0.50″ looks possible. The reason for the spread is due to thunderstorm potential where locally heavy precipitation is possible.

By the second half of the day tomorrow the chance for wet weather will begin to wind down as the storm pulls away to the east. With a northern flow though, temperatures will come down by roughly 10 degrees compared to what we get this afternoon meaning most in northern Utah will see highs in the 40s and 50s with 50s and 60s down south.

For the second half of the workweek high pressure will set up shop. This will lead to dry skies and more spring-like temperatures. Daytime highs by Wednesday will return to near seasonal averages and Thursday will bring highs slightly above average. On Friday a system will have the potential to brush eastern Utah and could result in a few showers, but at this point it looks like the system will mainly bring highs within a degree or two compared to what we get Thursday. High pressure will continue to stay in place this weekend which will likely lead to a warm weekend with mid to upper 70s along the Wasatch Front with St. George seeing 90s!

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast, both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!