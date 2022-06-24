SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! After active skies on Thursday, we’ll see isolated storms holding on for Friday.

Monsoon moisture wants to linger into the upcoming weekend as well. Showers and storms will be more isolated compared to Thursday as a weak cold front moves into northern Utah. Wet weather chances will be the highest east of I-15. We could continue seeing isolated thunderstorms through the weekend in spots across the state with the best chance continuing to be east of I-15. Daytime highs will run above average across the state.

With deeper moisture holding on in southeastern Utah, heavy rainfall will be a possibility and “possible” is exactly where most of the national parks fall on the flash flood potential ranking. If you have any hiking or camping plans, be extra aware of the weather, especially if you are visiting slot canyons!

While wet weather chances won’t run too high over the weekend, we dry out a little more for the first half of next week with warm temperatures. Models are hinting at deeper moisture arriving in Utah on Tuesday into Wednesday so we could see an uptick in activity. Stay tuned, we’ll take all the moisture we can get!

Bottom line? The western side of the state dries out, but the chance of an isolated thunderstorm holds on for the rest of Utah.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s most accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!