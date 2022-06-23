SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, or Happy Friday Eve, Utah!

Monsoon moisture started to move into the Beehive State on Wednesday, but we’ve got even more on the way for Thursday. This will result in widespread scattered storm activity across the state, but like we saw yesterday, storms will generally favor areas east of I-15 and south of US-6. With deeper moisture available in southeastern Utah, heavy rainfall will be a possibility and like yesterday, flash flooding can’t be ruled out and includes all National Parks once again. If you have any hiking plans, be extra aware of the weather, especially if for hikes in slot canyons!

Scattered showers and storms will be possible in northern Utah on Friday and this includes the Wasatch Front. The best chance for storms in northern Utah will arrive later in the afternoon and evening. In parts of northeast Nevada, western Utah, and the southern Wasatch Front, an isolated or a few strong to even severe storms capable of 60-70 mph winds cannot be ruled out. With storm potential statewide, stay weather aware on Thursday!

Outside of any wet weather, skies will mainly be partly cloudy to partly sunny statewide as temperatures crank up about 3-5 degrees compared to Wednesday. This will result in 80s and 90s for a good portion of the state with low to mid 90s along the Wasatch Front and a high near 100 in St. George. The breeze is expected to pick up as well compared to the first half of the week.

Monsoon moisture will be lingering at the end of the workweek into the upcoming weekend. On Friday, showers and storms will be more-so isolated compared to Thursday as a weak cold front moves into northern Utah. Wet weather chances will be highest east of I-15. We could continue to see isolated thunderstorms through the weekend in spots across the state through the weekend with the best chance continuing to be east of I-15. Daytime highs will run above average across the state.

While wet weather chances won’t run too high over the weekend, they will take a bit of a dip for the first half of next week with a summer feeling with our temperatures. Models are hinting at deeper moisture arriving to Utah Tuesday into Wednesday so we could see an uptick in activity. Stay tuned, we’ll take all the moisture we can get!

Bottom line? Scattered thunderstorms will be possible across Utah with summer heat!

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah's most accurate forecast both on-air and online!