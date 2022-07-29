SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Utah! We’re coming off another triple-digit heat day in Salt Lake City where it got to 100° for the 19th time this year. The record number of days in a year is 21 so we’re not that far away! Also, we hit the 100° mark for the 16th time this month, breaking the record for the number of times we have seen triple-digit heat in the month of July. So far this week we’ve had plenty of heat in northern Utah with scattered storms in southern Utah.

As for the forecast, on Thursday we started to see moisture move into northern Utah which brought storms to higher terrain areas, but there may be enough moisture in place for a few isolated storms, even in some of the northern Utah valleys including the Wasatch Front, but like yesterday, wet weather will favor the higher terrain. In southern Utah, we’ll see more scattered showers and thunderstorms with the best chance being along and south of I-70.

The Flood Watch for southern Utah has been extended once again through Friday and runs from lower Washington County east to Glen Canyon and Lake Powell, then northward into Wayne County. It also has been expanded northward to include the Wasatch Plateau with the watch now stretching through Emery and Carbon Counties and for parts of Sanpete, Utah, and Wasatch County.

Residents and visitors within the watch should monitor the forecast and be prepared for possible flooding, especially those in flood-prone areas. i.e. slot canyons, dry washes, slick rock areas, low-lying areas, and regions with recent burn scars. With flash flooding being a probability at most national parks, today is probably a good day to skip any hikes in slot canyons. The best chance for storms will be in the afternoon and early evening coinciding with peak daytime heating.

With a little more moisture across the state, daytime highs will come down by 2-3 degrees in northern Utah with Salt Lake coming in just shy of 100, while southern Utah sees similar temperatures compared to the last few days. As we move into the upcoming weekend, high pressure will start to shift from west to east over our area. This will result in drier air moving back into northern Utah with a little less moisture down south. Skies over the weekend look mostly dry up north with isolated to scattered storms remaining possible through the weekend.

With less moisture up north, we’ll crank up the heat, like we’ve gotten used to for much of this week. As we turn the page early next week, the high pressure will be to the east and should result in a good surge of monsoon moisture that could be seen statewide. This would lead to higher wet weather potential and an easing of the heat. Stay tuned!

The takeaway? Flooding concerns persist in southern Utah with isolated storm potential in northern Utah.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!