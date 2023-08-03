SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy Thursday, or happy Friday eve Utah! Although we won’t see as many storms today compared to yesterday, there will still be scattered storms today before drier air takes hold by tomorrow.

We’re coming off of the wettest day in 6 years in Salt Lake by more than doubling our average August rainfall. While today won’t be quite as active compared to yesterday, we still have residual monsoon moisture the low pressure that was the main driver begins to move away.

That low pressure was the catalyst to the showers and thunderstorms this morning and as we go through the day, we’ll hold onto the potential for scattered storms in the northern half of the state through the evening.

Meanwhile, in southern Utah, storms will be more hit-or-miss and will generally favor the high terrain. While the risk of flash flooding in southern Utah is lower than yesterday, it is still “possible” across all the Mighty 5 and southern Utah recreational areas.

Even though today won't be as active compared to yesterday, we remain a bit unsettled with scattered storm potential for northern Utah with isolated storm potential south of I-70. Storms will look to fire up again this afternoon & evening. #utwx @alanabrophynews @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/nJ1AotDr9F — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) August 3, 2023

Outside of any wet weather skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy in northern Utah which will keep temperatures relatively cool for this time of year with most seeing 70s and 80s! Down south there will be more sunshine between the clouds which will help see temperatures climb to the 80s and 90s for most as St. George closes in on 100° this afternoon.

By tonight the chance of showers and thunderstorms will go down pretty quickly after sundown, resulting in mostly dry skies by the overnight as lows fall mainly in the 50s and 60s once again.

As the low pressure pulls away to our northeast, a more westerly flow will take hold. This will result in drier air taking hold across the Beehive State.

To close the workweek, we’ll see mostly dry skies with only a slight chance for a few showers and thunderstorms in northern Utah tomorrow afternoon. With more sunshine, temperatures will ease up by roughly 2-5 compared to what we get this afternoon.

The beginning of the weekend looks dry and seasonal as temperatures by Saturday will be within a few degrees of seasonal norms. This will mean the Wasatch Front will be in the low 90s, the Wasatch Back will see mainly 80s, and in southern Utah, St. George will climb just above the century mark.

For the end of the weekend, it’s more sunshine and seasonal temperatures down south, however, a weak disturbance could knock down the temperatures slightly in northern Utah while bringing us more clouds and a slight chance of some moisture, but any wet weather potential at this point looks low.

Heading into next week, high-pressure building in from our south will mean mostly dry skies and near-seasonal temperatures on repeat through the first half of next week.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s summer weather and weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!

