SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah, we have made it to the end of the workweek! Moisture started to really move in on Thursday and that will continue to be a theme on Friday.

This will result in a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms for the western, central, and northern half of the state, including the Wasatch Front! We’ll start off with a chance for passing showers, then by the afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely. The best chance will be from northeast Nevada eastward through northern Utah.

While it won’t rain all day in these areas, waves of thunderstorms will be possible. Storms will be capable of heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning so be sure to stay on top of the weather if you have any outdoor plans!

With more moisture though will come less heat. Most in northern Utah will see highs range about 5-10 degrees cooler than Thursday. With storms not as prevalent down south, the cooldown won’t be as drastic, but most will see highs roughly 3-5 degrees cooler except for southeastern Utah. Scattered showers will remain a possibility into and through Friday night in the northern half of the state.

On Saturday, scattered showers and thunderstorms are once again more likely than not in northern Utah as moisture in place interacts with a system coming in from the north. The best chance for storms will be during the first half of the day with temperatures coming down a little more. In southern Utah, storms will become more isolated resulting in more sunshine and a little more heat.

By Saturday night into Sunday, a northwesterly flow will result in moisture levels dropping, along with our rain chances. Sunday into Monday looks mostly dry as temperatures gradually return to seasonal levels by Monday across the board. As we move towards the middle of next week though, another surge of monsoon moisture will be possible as temperatures look to remain near seasonal averages!

Bottom Line? Active weather is expected for Friday with scattered storms possible for most of Utah as temperatures ease down.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!