SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! Get ready for some whipping winds as an approaching system increases cloud cover and ushers in scattered thunderstorms and showers for a bulk of Utah including the Wasatch Front.

The bottom line? Mostly cloudy skies with scattered storms and showers for a bulk of Utah with a cooling trend to follow.

We kick off a cooler and more active pattern today that will persist into early next week with each day bringing at least a slight chance for showers and temperatures that will be close to if not a little below averages.

It will also be windy statewide with the strongest winds likely to be in southern Utah. Daytime highs cool about 5-10 more degrees today, so expect upper 60s and low 70s along the Wasatch Front with St. George only making it into the upper 60s due to winds and cloud cover.

From Friday through the first half of next, we’ll see highs along the Wasatch Front settle into the 60s with lows in the 40s.

FLOOD ALERTS

Multiple flood watches, warnings, and advisories are currently in place.

Rivers currently under flood warnings are the South Fork of the Ogden River near Huntsville and the Dolores River to the confluence of the Colorado River are in effect until further notice, the Sevier River near Hatch until early Friday night, Garden City to the Idaho Stateline, and Emigration Creek until Thursday morning.

We also have a flood Watch for Cache Valley near Hyrum Reservoir through Friday morning. A flood watch also remains in effect for the Lower Weber River near Plain City through Friday.

Even for rivers, streams, and creeks not in alerts, we will likely see significant rises in water levels for most spots through the middle of the week before cooler temperatures arrive. Many waterways will recede by next week, but we have a long runoff season ahead, so dangerous conditions will continue and caution around waterways is critical.

One thing to keep in mind is that depending on how much wet weather we see; it could result in levels staying higher than usual even with the cooler temperatures. We’ll continue to keep you posted on all watches, warnings, and advisories.

Stay on top of all of Utah’s changing weather and flood concerns with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!