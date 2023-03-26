SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Sunday, Utah! Another system is moving through today and we can expect another round of scattered snow showers this morning, becoming more widespread along northern Utah this evening.

Lake enhanced snowfall is something that we’re keeping an eye on as well, with the latest forecasts indicating that lake effect snow could be an issue Monday morning, with the best chance of snowfall from Bountiful to the south end of the Salt Lake Valley. Although accumulations are expected to be minor in most places, roads could become slick and snow-covered as temperatures are trending 20 degrees below normal.

Monday and Tuesday will offer a brief respite from the showers, with temperatures warming into the 50s up north and mid-60s for St. George under southwest flow. However, don’t get too comfortable, as more showers are expected to move in on Wednesday with the same southwest flow in place.

Active weather will persist through Friday for the Wasatch Front, with periods of both rain and snow. The mountain areas will do very well with this next round of snow as the system will, once again, tap into very moist air. Snowfall amounts will likely range anywhere from 12-24″ for the mountain areas with mainly rain for the valleys below 6,000 ft.

And so, our record snow year continues. We’re currently having the snowiest winter season since 1980 with record Snow Water Equivalent (SWE) across the state of 26.4″. The all-time winter to beat, according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), is the winter of 1952 where the state recorded a whopping 28.8″ of SWE. In a tweet, NRCS reminded us of some key differences in reporting snowpack numbers in that timeframe: “Important to remember that’s based on manual measurements once a month, and from a smaller number of locations.”

Bottom line?! Snow showers tonight into Monday may impact the commute for the Wasatch Front with more wet weather Wednesday.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!