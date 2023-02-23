SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, Utah! We have wrapped a record-breaking snowstorm in Utah as a broad, cold winter storm exited the region and tracked east, leaving behind significant snow totals throughout the state!

The biggest totals came out of Tooele, with 26″ from this storm! Several areas hit close to two feet of accumulation including Woodland Hills, West Jordan, South Jordan and Midvale all picking up more than 20″ of snow. We saw cities like Kearns, Sandy, Draper, West Valley, Taylorsville, Wellsville, Spanish Fork, Provo, Riverton and Cottonwood Heights all pick up more than a foot of snow.

Salt Lake International Airport received a storm total of 16.9″ Thursday into Friday, and yesterday got 11.5″ of snow. We broke a daily snowfall record in Salt Lake with that 11.5″ and were flirting with the all-time highest February single-day snowfall record of 11.7″ set last year! Snowfall records for a 24-hour period were also broken in Downtown Salt Lake City, Oak City, LaVerkin, Callao, Randolph, Fillmore and Spanish Fork.

This storm packed a punch and while the snow has tapered off, the cold air has not! A frigid start to the day with several low temperatures in the teens and high temperatures throughout the state will be well below average. Seasonal norms for this time of year for Salt Lake are in the upper 40s, and in St. George hit the low 60s. Daytime highs will slowly warm along the Wasatch Front with highs getting to just about freezing, and a slew of 30s in central and southern Utah and St. George only getting into the low 40s again.

We stay unsettled today as our next storm system moves into the state. This winter storm will push into southern Utah Thursday morning and persist into early Friday morning. This storm favors Southern Utah and with cold air in place, looks to deliver another dose of heavy snow to the mountains and the potential for straight snow in St. George this morning and into the afternoon.

As a result, a Winter Storm Warning is now in effect until Friday morning at 5 a.m. for the Southern Mountains. Higher elevations will receive an additional 6-12 inches of snow, with areas near Brian Head and the Pine Valley mountains getting an additional one to two feet of snow through Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Springdale as well as southcentral and southeastern Utah. These areas will see anywhere from 2-5 inches of snow, with occasional snow showers persisting for the next 24 hours.

We will see those scattered snow showers pushing from south to north with impacts expected in Central Utah valleys and as far north as the Wasatch Front. This means more snow is expected for the central and northern mountains and a trace to two inches in most valleys in Northern Utah.

There is a chance of another storm for the weekend and into next week. Temperatures will slowly moderate by the weekend, but we’ll likely stay a bit below average as the pattern looks to remain active into and through the middle of next week!

Bottom line? Below average and unsettled as our next winter storm moves in with more snow for some!

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!