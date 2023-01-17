SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Hey there Utah, hopefully, you’re having a terrific Tuesday! We’ve seen scattered showers this morning, and we’ll see more of the same through the day today due to wrap-around moisture from the storm system that moved in yesterday. The best chance for wet weather will continue to be up in our mountains, but areas along and west of I-15 will have a good chance along with the eastern portion of the state.

Most of what we’ll see will be snow showers, but in lower elevations like St. George and the Colorado River Basin, we’ll mainly see rain. Along the Wasatch Front through the afternoon, we’ll likely see times of rain, a wintry mix, and even straight snow with temperatures in the 30s. Outside of any wet weather, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies as daytime highs in northern Utah reach the 20s and 30s while southern Utah will mainly see highs in the 30s and 40s outside of the mountains.

With continued wet weather potential, we still have multiple winter alerts still in effect with the bulk of them continuing through 5 a.m. Wednesday. The Winter Storm Warning for the southern mountains remains in effect as an additional 3-7″ may fall through the course of today and tonight. The Winter Weather Advisory for the central mountains, western Uintas, and Wasatch Mountains south of I-80 continues where 3-6″ of additional accumulation will be possible. Winter weather advisories also continue for the Great Salt Lake Desert & Mountains, Millard and Juab Counties, and the Sanpete Valley. 1-3″ of snow will be possible starting today and going into tonight. Be prepared for winter driving conditions in places with advisories and warnings in place.

More significant snowfall totals will be possible in southeastern Utah today where 3-6″ will be possible for elevations above 5500 ft and 6-12″ will be possible for the Tavaputs Plateau, La Sal & Abajo Mountains, and areas around Blanding and Monticello. The winter weather advisory for these areas also will be in effect through 5 a.m. tomorrow. Another thing to note is that some thunder can’t be ruled out in southeastern Utah today and this evening.

While we’ll keep the chance for wet weather until tonight, the chance will gradually decrease as moisture and the dynamics from this system pull away. By tomorrow morning a few lingering showers will be possible in eastern Utah and in the mountains, but with high-pressure building in, skies look to be mostly dry Wednesday afternoon with daytime highs similar to or even a few degrees colder than today.

The calm conditions won’t be sticking around though as our next system will arrive Thursday and will bring a return chance for mainly snow showers with a trough moving in from the north. Right now, this storm favors Central and Southern Utah, but the chance of snow is also possible in the north. With colder air in place, there’s even a chance we could see a wintry mix or even straight snow down in St. George late Thursday into early Friday. High pressure then takes over for a few days providing a bit of a break from our active skies, but don’t get too comfortable, there looks to be another storm shaping up with snow potential for the latter half of the weekend and into next week. Time will tell, so stay with us as conditions evolve.

Bottom Line? Active skies continue today with a break tomorrow, then back to active by Thursday!