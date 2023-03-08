SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! We have moisture on deck for the midweek for half of the state.

The bottom line? Active skies are expected in northern Utah with the chance of snow while southern Utah warms with dry conditions.

A storm system moves in from the west with a quick-moving cold front resulting in the chance for snow showers sticking around in northern Utah with the best chance coming during the second half of the day. This system delivers the chance for light accumulations, especially in the high country where several inches, plus looks possible.

The timing of this passing cold front will be in the afternoon, and you can expect showery activity ahead of it, with two bands of snow developing and bringing the chance of impacts to the evening commute for the Wasatch Front and an even better chance on mountain routes. With instability present, we could see thundersnow potential!

In southern Utah, skies will remain mostly dry as temperatures continue to warm slightly. By late tonight, the system pulls away resulting in calmer skies across the state for our Thursday as temperatures moderate a bit more.

The calm conditions won’t stick around though as a southwesterly flow combined with a system coming in from the west will likely spell more wet weather to close out the workweek and move into the weekend. This next storm though will be wet and warm.

With highs expected to climb into the 40s along the Wasatch Front Friday into Saturday, it’s more likely that this will be a valley rain and mountain snow setup. There could be times we see mixed precipitation in our valleys to start but expect straight rain for your Saturday and Sunday.

We also could see some showers in southern Utah as well, keeping conditions unsettled for the weekend in that portion of the state. There is a chance we will start the beginning of next week with active conditions as well but stay tuned as the potential for wet weather evolves.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather both on air and online with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast! We are Good4Utah!