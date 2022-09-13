SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah, hopefully, your Tuesday is off to a terrific start! Yesterday was a bit of a transition day across the state as the smoke moved away, and moisture started to move in.

Yesterday brought isolated storms, but with increased moisture; aided by the remnants of what was tropical storm Kay in the Pacific last week, we’ll be looking at the potential for widespread showers and thunderstorms up and down the Beehive State.

For most spots today the chance of seeing wet weather is at or better than 2/3. The only spot where that is lower is in the lower elevations in the southeastern portion of the state. While we won’t see rain the whole day, it will come in waves and there’s a chance that some spots see multiple rounds of wet weather. Storms are likely to contain gusty winds, frequent lightning, and at times, heavy rain.

The entire state is included in at least a marginal risk for excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding, but from SW Utah up the I-15 corridor the Wasatch Mountains south of I-80 and as far east as the western Uinta’s there’s a slight risk.

A flood watch is in effect for NE Nevada through the next couple of days and for lower Washington County, including St. George and Zion National Park, a flood watch will be in effect through tonight. While there’s not a flood watch at the rest of our parks, flash flooding will be at least a possibility so be weather aware.

Another product of the increased moisture will be cooler temperatures, thanks in part due to the extra cloud coverage. Daytime highs in northern Utah will run about 10-15 degrees cooler compared to what we had on Monday while southern Utah will dip by roughly 5-10 degrees. For times without wet weather, skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy.

The high moisture content sticks around midweek resulting in more scattered showers and thunderstorm activity as temperatures come down a little bit more. The best chance for heavy rain on Wednesday will migrate to the central and northern half of the state.

By Thursday the moisture will begin to exit southern Utah while we see more storm potential in the northern half of our area. Over the next few days, models are optimistic about what we could see when it comes to totals. Right now, it looks like most will see at least a tenth of an inch of rain while some could pick up over an inch of rain!

Meanwhile, there is a chance that a few spots could see over 2″, especially in the higher terrain! Moisture will dip across the board by Friday, but a slight chance will remain up north as daytime highs remain steady.

As we head into the weekend, we could see another round of active weather Saturday and Sunday, however, there are some models that favor a drier solution. Another system would keep temperatures cooler with potential showers, but if we do stay dry, we’ll warm up to around seasonal averages. Stay tuned!

Bottom line?! Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected today and tomorrow across Utah!

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!