SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah!

We’re starting off Tuesday with some soggy conditions as overnight rain and mountain snow impacted parts of the state, especially Southern Utah. An area of low pressure continues to bring periods of wet weather to the state with scattered valley rain showers and mountain snow showers expected throughout the day.

We have the ingredients available for thunderstorm development today as well, so there’s a chance we could hear some thunder and see some lightning. Tuesday is one of many Utah spring days where you should keep your eyes on the skies!

While the “Winter Weather Advisory” for the mountains expired early Tuesday morning, snow showers will continue at times today. The snow level will drop to about 7,000 feet and mountain showers will start to taper off but linger until Wednesday morning.

Winds will continue to be breezy and skies remain cloudy outside of wet weather. Daytime highs will cool to seasonal norms after incredibly mild temperatures over the weekend and on Monday. Expect temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 50s along the Wasatch Front, with low to mid 50s in Eastern and Central Utah, and a few 60s popping up in St. George and near the Four Corners.

Tuesday night into Wednesday we’ll see this storm clear, and enjoy quiet conditions for the remainder of the day. Thursday brings the chance of another weak disturbance and another potential round of wet weather to the state.

Bottom Line? On and off showers today, with cool and unsettled conditions at times throughout the week.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!