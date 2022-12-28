SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday Utah, we are halfway through the workweek! After seeing widespread wet weather yesterday, today will bring more of the scattered variety as the deepest of the moisture moves away to our east.

The best chance for wet weather will be in the northern two-thirds of the state and in eastern Utah, especially in the mountains where the Winter Weather Advisory for our mountains continues through tonight.

While wet weather will be more scattered compared to widespread like yesterday, there will be a better chance for more areas to see straight snow with colder air in place thanks to the passage of the cold front. In our northern Utah valleys rain could switch over to straight snow during the day, but any accumulations down on our valley floors, including the Wasatch Front, would likely be minor at a couple of inches or less. Meanwhile, if we do see snow, benches could see several inches of snow. The bulk of accumulations though will continue to be in our mountains through today. In lower elevations like Moab, mainly rain is expected.

In southern Utah, the best chance for wet weather will be during the first half of the day with the chance gradually going down, outside of the mountains, through the day. In lower Washington, we’ll have a chance for rain while Iron and Kane Counties could see times of rain and snow.

Across the state, daytime highs will also run about 5-10 degrees colder compared to what we had on Tuesday. This means it will mainly be in the 30s up north with higher terrain areas topping out in the 20s while down south it’s 30s and 40s with a few spots getting to around 50.

Skies will gradually calm across the board by Wednesday night as the moisture continues to move away, but the colder air will continue to filter in. We’ll see lows in the teens and twenties for most and even St. George may drop to freezing. Thursday as a whole will be a calmer day compared to yesterday and today, but there will be at least a slight chance for passing showers as a weak system moves through.

The calmer skies won’t be sticking around though as from Friday through the New Year’s weekend we’ve got another potent system taking shape. Even more healthy snow is expected for our mountains during this stretch, and we’ll likely see more alerts posted later in the week. In our valleys rain, snow, and a wintry mix will all be possible as lows along the Wasatch Front will be near freezing while highs will range from the mid 30s to the low 40s through Sunday. Down south it will be 30s and 40s outside of the high terrain while St. George hovers near 50 after today.

At this point, it looks like Friday will bring a chance for rain and snow along the Wasatch Front with likely straight rain on Saturday, then colder air surges in on Sunday which could result in rain transitioning to straight snow.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online! We are There4You!