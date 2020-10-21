Say goodbye to the above-average warmth, weather changes on the way

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – Autumn 2020 in Utah has been stunning. Painfully dry, but when it comes to temperatures, primarily above average due to high pressure in control. The last several days daytime highs made it to the low 70s, with beautiful afternoons and picturesque sunsets. Wednesday will bring that above average warmth yet again, but it could be the last time we see that warmth as Thursday will struggle to get into the 50s.

Cold Front wants into Utah to remind us that the 70s are not Utah's typical Autumn.

A dry, cold front is tracking toward Northern Utah, and before it reaches the state and ushers in colder air and cooler temperatures, winds will increase. Westerly winds in the north, and southwesterly winds in places like Central Utah, will increase and fusty conditions are expected. Wind gusts could get up to 35 miles per hour.

The state has been extremely dry for the last several weeks, and when wind is paired with above-average warmth and drought, fire danger rises. High fire danger is expected for many Utah mountain ranges including the Wasatch, the Tavaputs, and places like the San Rafael Swell and the Grand Staircase area.

The National Weather Service has issued a “Red Flag Warning” to begin at noon Wednesday for the areas mentioned and it holds until Thursday night.

On top of gusty conditions, colder air will surge into the state after the front passes, which will lead to a 20 degree temperature drop for the latter part of the work week. The cold front is a result of the movement of a trough to the north of Utah. This front disrupts our high pressure and current pattern, which will open the door for another storm system for the weekend. The weekend storm has potential for precipitation, and the Pinpoint Weather Team will track those chances as we approach the weekend.

