Saturday snow and more to come

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – You can expect an active weekend ahead of us, with a much-needed dose of accumulating snow on the way for Saturday, and another round of snow Sunday evening into Monday. Friday brought a few flurries and light snow, but a stronger storm is organizing and dropping in from the Pacific Northwest for our Saturday.

The low-pressure system will push into Northern Utah in the early morning hours of Saturday and bring with it widespread snow. Our mountains will get a healthy dose of powder statewide Saturday, and valley snow accumulations are expected. This storm has its most organized band of snow targeting and impacting Central Utah, and you can expect snow from the Southern Wasatch Front all the way south to the South Central mountains. Areas north of Salt Lake City will see meager numbers but a chance of small accumulations in the 1-2″ range. Generally speaking, valleys including Salt Lake and Tooele can expect anywhere from 1-4″, with 2-5″ expected for benches ad in central Utah, and 3-6″ expected along the I-15 corridor.

Saturday storm will have the most organized band of snow over Central Utah, but we love any snow at this point, because we have been so dry! Winter Weather Advisory going into effect at 6am. @abc4utah #utwx #snow pic.twitter.com/RWjO0Yc6wB — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) December 12, 2020

The National Weather Service has issued a “Winter Weather Advisory” for the Southern Wasatch Front, Sanpete and Sevier Valleys, West Central Utah, portions of Southwest Utah, the Wasatch Mountains south of Interstate 80, the Western Uintas, the Wasatch Plateau, and the Central and Mountains. A “Winter Weather Advisory” is issued when travel will be compromised due to wintry conditions and accumulating road snow.

Mountains definitely need help when it comes to wet weather, so this moisture will help to build a snowpack which has been meager so far this year. The Central Mountains have the best chance of the highest totals and could see anywhere from 10-16″ from this quick-hitting system. The Cottonwood Canyons will see between 6-12″ Saturday, with more snow on the way Sunday night into Monday and throughout the week next week.