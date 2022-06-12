Salt Lake City (ABC4) – Salt Lake City has broken the record for tempertaure on June 12. On Sunday, June 12, temperature in Salt Lake City rose to 102 degrees.

The avgerage temperature for this time is 83 degrees. High pressure plus Southwest winds helped push the temperature well above that average.

The previous record for Salt Lake City on June 12 was break the record of 98.

