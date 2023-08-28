SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! It’s a hot and dry start to the work week as high pressure builds over the Beehive State.

Mainly sunny skies are expected for most regions with daytime highs trending roughly 5 degrees above normal. This puts the Wasatch Front in the mid 90’s today with St George forecast to hit 103. The warming trend will continue on Tuesday with high approaching record levels for both Salt Lake and St. George. The forecast on Tuesday calls for 98 degrees in Salt Lake City, just one degree shy of the record high temperature of 99 degrees from 2017. In St. George, 105 is expected with a record high temperature of 107 from 2017, as well. Either way, it’s going to be a scorcher of a day for all areas while southwest flow increases statewide.

On Tuesday evening, a weak cold front will move in. This will bring a small drop in temperatures for the northern areas. But for the most part, it won’t have a big impact as the front will lack moisture. Southwest winds may be the biggest impact to the region with possible speeds up to 30 mph, primarily for areas west of I-15. The passing front will help bring temperatures back down to near seasonal averages by Wednesday, no showers are expected.

High pressure will once again slide east by midweek, while another trough forms out to the west of the region. This setup will once again allow monsoonal moisture to slide north into Utah through the end of the week. On Thursday, moisture will move into southern and central Utah. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected. By Friday, moisture will cover the entire area.

Because of the rain potential, we’ll see another increase in flash flood potential towards the end of the work week. Moisture is expected to linger into the weekend for much of the region with isolated storm potential. Temperatures will also slide across the state with moisture in place. Daytime highs are expected to fall 5-8 degrees below average for southern Utah by Friday and remain through the weekend. In northern Utah, highs will remain in the mid to upper 80’s through the latter half of the week, and the weekend as well.

Stay on top of the latest weather changes with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!

